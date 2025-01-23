Stacey Solomon's sons have joined Hollyoaks.

Stacey Solomon's eldest children join Hollyoaks

The 'Sort Your Life Out' star's two eldest children Zachary, 16, whom she has with her ex-boyfriend Dean Cox, and Leighton, 12, whom she has with her former fiance Aaron Barnham, have made their acting debut on the Channel 4 soap.

The show’s Instagram account shared behind-the-scenes photos this week, and a video of the boys filming in and around the Price Slice store.

Zachary could be seen dressed as a Parcel Patrons worker and bumping into Mercedes, played by Jennifer Metcalfe, while delivering a package.

Leighton is a paperboy, and his character faced a telling-off from store employee Pearl Anderson, played by Dawn Hope, after he arrived late to collect his papers.

Despite it not being clear if the boys' roles are one-offs or recurring, fans have gone wild on Instagram over their casting.

One said: "Aww, Stacey's kids. [It's] so lovely to see them on my favourite show!"

Another wrote: "Aww, @staceysolomon, you must be so proud of them both. What an opportunity for them, love this."

A third penned: "I knew it was Stacey's boys. What a great experience for them!"

However, some were questioning why Zachary and Leighton had been cast on the show.

One wrote: "I'm confused ..."

A second said: "@staceysolomon, well you kept this one quiet!

"But why are the boys there?"

A third simply penned: "But why?"

Stacey - who is in a relationship with actor Joe Swash, with whom she has kids Rex, four Rose, two and Belle, 12 months - opened up the family home last year for a fly-on-the-wall show called 'Stacey and Joe', and she shared how "nervous and excited" they felt about doing it.

Stacey wrote on Instagram: "A new year. A very new adventure.Coming Spring 2025. We’ve been so nervous and excited to share this. Here is us. All of us.

"In 2024 we opened up our home and made a series about our lives, family, work and everything in between.

"It was a huge leap into the unknown, and it’s been an absolute whirlwind making it. But last year as a family we decided to say yes to more do things we’d never done.

"We have spoken about making a documentary for a long time, lots of you have asked too. So here we go.

"A journey with us every second of the way. Through the laughter the tears the craziness… "