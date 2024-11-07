Steven Bartlett is said to have splashed a fortune buying a 22ft long space rocket.

Steven Bartlett is said to have splashed a fortune buying a 22ft long space rocket

The entrepreneur, 32, is said to be worth almost £70 million and got rich founding the Social Chain firm before being a household name as one of the ‘Dragons’ Den’ panellists – and presenter of his ‘The Diary of a CEO’ podcast.

It’s now been reported by The Sun Steven has left his staff in “shock and surprise” with his apparent purchase of a rocket for the reception of his office.

The publication said it “will include a life-size astronaut that floats in mid-air”.

An insider added to The Sun: “Steve, like so many successful entrepreneurs, is something of a maverick.

“He believes that all sorts of little things can make the difference in business. And, in his view, the rocket and astronaut will show the whole company is aiming for the stars.

“For Steve, it’s all about getting in the head of every individual member of the team – and so making the whole business more creative.

“He literally can’t wait to see it in all its glory in the office.”

Steven’s luxuries include his £150,000 Mercedes limo-van, which is kitted out with two TVs, a fridge, coffee machine, desk and bed.

Steven has hailed the vehicle as “one of the best investments” he has ever made.

Along with running ‘The Diary of a CEO’ podcast – which Spotify ranked as

one of the top 10 most popular podcasts worldwide in 2023 – he is the founder of the companies Thirdweb, Flight Story and Flight Fund.

His entrepreneurship is a huge change from the start of his career, as during his early years he was a rapper under the moniker ‘Lyricist’.