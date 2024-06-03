BBC bosses are hoping to cast a 'The Traitors' contestant in 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Strictly bosses want The Traitors star for new season

Bosses at the network are said to be keen to capitalise on the popularity of the show, hosted by 'Strictly' presenter Claudia Winkleman and they are debating between runner-up Mollie Pearce and the winner Harry Clark.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "'Strictly' is still four months away and there’s still so much to play for, but 'The Traitors' are obviously at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

"It would also be a nice tie-in given both shows are hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

"Mollie’s presence would also be a hugely positive moment of representation for people, like her, who have a disability.

"But, just as with 'The Traitors', she first has to fend off the competition from rivals Paul [Gorton] and Harry."

A 'Strictly' spokesperson said: "We do not comment on speculation.”

Other celebrities in line for the new season of 'Strictly' include Olympic cyclist Laura Kenny, Gladiators’ Nitro, boxer and 'Love Island' star Tommy Fury and 'Bank of Dave's Dave Fishwick.

Meanwhile, Dominic West has revealed he would "love" to take part in this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 54-year-old actor issued a come-and-get-me plea to the BBC Latin and ballroom show's bosses, admitting he would be up for taking to the dancefloor and has some dance experience from 2014 movie 'Pride'.

When quizzed by 'This Morning' hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary whether he would take part in the show, he said: "I would love to, yeah I would do it. Did you see 'Pride'? I did a two-minute dance."

Asked why 'Strictly' bosses haven't asked him to appear in the show, he said: "I don't know, maybe they didn't like that [this dancing in 'Pride']."

Dominic would love pro dancer-turned-show judge Anton Du Beke to come out of retirement to partner him on the programme.

Asked who he wants as his pro partner, he said: "I don't know ... Anton?"

Dermot suggested: "Get him out of retirement!"