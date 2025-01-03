Amy Dowden wants to have children.

The 34-year-old star - who is married to Benjamin Jones - had to take time out of her role as a professional on 'Strictly Come Dancing' when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer of 2023 but is hoping that a family will come along as soon as medics advise her that it is "safe" for her.

Speaking on the 'What If?' podcast, she told host Lorraine Kelly: "We would love a family. "We've got embryos because obviously I've got a hormone-fed cancer, so I had to go to which menopause, happened the day I started chemo.

"So in a couple of years, when they feel it's safe to, hopefully we'll have the opportunity."

The 'Lorraine' star was dealt a further blow early on in her return to 'Strictly' towards the end of 2024 when a broken foot stopped her from competing further and recalled that she was even more devastated when that happened as she was when she received her cancer diagnosis in the first place.

She said: "They looked at my foot and they were like 'Well, that's broken.' And I was in floods of tears because I'd just finished chemo, I was meant to have been dancing on 'Strictly' in a big group number based around my cancer journey and I was so looking forward to it.

"I think I cried more when they told me when told me my foot was broken than I did when they told me I had cancer.

"I thought 'I can't take any more. When am I gonna get a break?' I can remember the lady in the X-ray room said 'Sit here for a moment' and she went and got my husband and the nurse, I think she was too scared to even wheel me out.

"I was hysterical."