Chris McCausland is to deliver Channel 4’s 'Alternative Christmas Message'.

Chris McCausland is to deliver Channel 4's Alternative Christmas Message

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' star will use his speech in the broadcast - which is aired on Christmas Day (25.12.24) as an alternative to King Charles' Royal Christmas message - to call for an end to discrimination against disabled people.

In his message, Chris starts out by addressing discrimination against mince pies and his failed attempt to apply for a job as a spy before the chat turns serious. According to The Sun newspaper, he says: "I don’t care if they’re the posh ones or the cheap ones, I don’t care if they’re the big ones or those tiny little dinky ones, whether it’s got a solid top or a lattice crown.

"I will never discriminate against any sort of mince pie. All of them are equal to me and will no doubt meet the same undignified end as I try and fit it all in my mouth in one go."

He adds: "Discrimination is never a good thing. Well, I mean sometimes I suppose. Many, many years ago before I got into comedy, I applied to be a spy for MI5.

"I got down to the last 30 out of 3,000 applicants. The top 1 per cent of potential spies that this country had to offer before they decided no, a blind spy wasn’t what they were looking for but, you know, I think they had a point.

"I think sometimes discrimination can be vital for the safety of the nation but usually, we can do better."

He goes on to say disabled people are "often some of the most resilient, creative and determined people you will ever likely meet" and used the speech to appeal for more resources to be given to the government’s access to work scheme, which supports people with a disability or health condition return to work.

The ‘Alternative Christmas Message' airs on Channel 4 at 4.50pm on Christmas Day.