Sue Cleaver is set to leave 'Coronation Street'.

The 61-year-old actress has played Eileen Grimshaw on the ITV soap since 2000, but Sue is poised to leave 'Coronation Street' in order to pursue new acting projects.

Sue - who will remain on the long-running soap until late spring - told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I’ve had 25 privileged years of working on 'Coronation Street'. The door is still firmly open but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly."

'Coronation Street' producer Kate Brooks has paid a glowing tribute to Sue, acknowledging that "her character will be hugely missed on the Cobbles".

Kate said: "We’re sad to bid farewell to the wonderful Sue Cleaver.

"Over the past 25 years, Eileen Grimshaw has been at the heart of some of the most memorable and iconic Corrie storylines, and her on-screen rivalry with Gail Platt will undoubtedly go down in 'Corrie' folklore.

"There’s certainly no one quite like Eileen, and her character will be hugely missed on the Cobbles.

"We wish Sue all the very best as she embarks on her next exciting chapter."

Sue took a break from 'Coronation Street' in 2024, when she starred in 'Sister Act The Musical'. And the actress is now keen to explore other opportunities in the coming months and years.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday: "Sue has adored her time on 'Corrie', and sees the cast and crew as her family, but realised that if she wanted to try new projects then she needed to do it now.

"She spoke to bosses last summer, shortly after her stint on 'Sister Act', about her decision to explore new roles, which gave writers plenty of time to create a strong exit storyline for her, which viewers will love."