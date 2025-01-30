Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker will star in new ITV heist drama 'Frauds'.

Suranne Jones has co-created new ITV drama Frauds, which she will star in

Created by 'Doctor Foster' star Suranne and Anne-Marie O’Connor, who has written the six-part series, it will see Jodie and Suranne portray skilled confidence tricksters who’ve been separated by an arduous 10-year prison sentence.

Former 'Doctor Who' star Jodie will play Sam, who has been contently living a life of quiet anonymity in the hills of Southern Spain.

However, her grifting partner Bert - who is portrayed by the 'Maryland' actress - has been in a Spanish prison for the last decade, and is keen to pull off one more job.

Suranne, who will also executive produce the drama, said: "Working on 'Frauds' with Anne-Marie and Monumental for the last 2 years has been a wild ride.

"We took the idea of toxic female friendship and turned it on its head to give the heist genre an emotional heartbeat.

"I have always wanted to work with Jodie, and now I am.

"I hope you love Bert and Sam and all they get up to as much as we do."

Helen Ziegler, Senior Drama Commissioning Editor, added: "We are delighted to be working with Suranne, Anne Marie and the brilliant team at Monumental on their unique take on a heist show.

"At its heart this is a story of a complex, surprising friendship, which asks if Sam and Bert can pull together for one last job, or whether the past will derail them.

"Suranne and Jodie are two incredible actors and it'll be thrilling to see what they bring to the central characters."

Filming has already started on the drama in Spain, where it is set in the picturesque mountainous southern region of the country.

Anne-Marie - who collaborated with Suranne on 'Maryland' - said: "Suranne and I wanted to take a look at the importance and fierceness of female friendship and to do it using the propulsive heist genre.

"I am thrilled to be working with Monumental again, and having Jodie joining us alongside Suranne is a dream."