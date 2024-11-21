Tamzin Outhwaite has been confirmed for the 'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas special.

The 54-year-old actress is the fifth celebrity to be announced for the festive episode and she will be paired with pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin.

She said in a statement: "I’m so excited to swap the stage for the Strictly Ballroom this Christmas.

"I’m used to performing in front of a live audience, but this is a whole new experience.

"I can’t wait to immerse myself in all things glitter and sequins, let’s hope the judges show Nikita and I some extra festive cheer this Christmas!”

Tamzin previously played Mel Owen on 'EastEnders' from 1998 to 2002 before returning from 2018 to 2019.

She has also appeared in the likes of 'Hotel Babylon', 'New Tricks' and 'The Tower'.

Most recently, she played Sylvia Morgan alongside Jo Joyner and Angela Griffin in Channel 5 mystery drama 'The Wives'.

For the 'Strictly' Christmas special, she will be competing against 'Gladiators' star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (Nitro), presenter Vogue Williams, Drag artist Tayce and comedian Josh Widdicombe.

The final contestant will be confirmed on tonight's (21.11.24) episode of 'Strictly: It Takes Two'.

The six celebrities will each perform a seasonal routine as they try to impress judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas.

'The Last Leg' star Josh was the first name to be announced for the festive episode, and he joked there is a chance he could "ruin Christmas" for everyone with his moves on the ballroom floor when he's paired up with Karen Hauer.

He said: "I am utterly terrified this will end in humiliation and worried I’m going to be so bad I will ruin Christmas for the nation. Why have I done this?”

Last year, celebrities such as television presenter Dan Snow, Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent all competed for the festive version of the Glitterball Trophy, but in the end, it was 'EastEnders' actor Jamie Borthwick and his professional partner Nancy Xu who reigned supreme.

'Strictly Come Dancing Christmas' special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day