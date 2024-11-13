Tayce is the first drag artist to be taking part in 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Tayce is to take part in the Strictly Christmas special

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' contestant will be stepping out for the show's annual Christmas special, for which she will be partnered with Kai Widdrington, and is looking forward to embracing all the "glitz, glam, and discoballs" the programme has to offer.

Tayce said in a statement: “I cannot wait to sleigh on the Strictly Ballroom floor. My partner and I are going to dance for our lives! In all seriousness, it’s an incredible honour to be the first Drag artist to be taking part in 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

"I hope I do all of my Drag Race and Welsh fans proud! Sign me up for all the glitz, glam and discoballs.”

News of Tayce's casting comes shortly after 41-year-old comedian Josh Widdecombe confirmed he will be one of the six stars taking part in the festive special and will be partnered with Karen Hauer.

He said: "I am utterly terrified this will end in humiliation and worried I’m going to be so bad I will ruin Christmas for the nation. Why have I done this?"

The pre-recorded episode - which airs on December 25 - will see each of the six couples perform a festive-themed routine in the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, as well as the voting studio audience.

The remaining Christmas line-up will be announced on 'Strictly: It Takes Two' in due course.

Last year, celebrities such as television presenter Dan Snow, Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent all competed for the festive version of the Glitterball Trophy, but in the end, it was 'EastEnders' actor Jamie Borthwick and his professional partner Nancy Xu who reigned supreme.

The soap star is currently competing in the regular edition of this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing', where he is dancing alongside professional Michelle Tsiakkas.

'Strictly Come Dancing Christmas' special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day..