Tess Daly rules out high heels on Strictly after horror accident near-miss

Tess Daly will not be wearing such high heels on 'Strictly Come Dancing' anymore after she narrowly avoided a nasty accident live on the show.

The 55-year-old presenter fronts the BBC Latin and ballroom show alongside Claudia Winkleman but almost fell during last week’s show and has now revealed she has asked for smaller heels before Saturday (05.10.24) night's episode.

Speaking to Brian Dowling and Suzanne Kane on '98FM', she said: “There are lots of camera cables everywhere and I’m running across at speed to greet a couple after their dance.

“I’m trying to avoid the audience and their legs and tripping over cable cords. Last week, I swear, I righted myself in time just before I hit the floor.

"I don’t think there’s a contingency if I go down. I’m a bit like, ‘Can I have slightly lower heels now? Four inches isn’t going to cut it!’”

Previously, Tess said how her eldest daughter didn't know realise that she had a famous mum until she reached the age of seven.

But TV star - who has Phoebe, 19, and 14-year-old Amber with her husband Vernon Kay - feels it is important for her kids to be "grounded", despite their parents' success.

She told MailOnline: "They are so grounded they know the value of everything. It is everything for us. They have good morals and respect others. It's everything. They build their self-esteem via you. It is so important to us to keep them grounded. It has never been about us at home – it is about them and their lives and us at a family.

"Phoebe didn't even know I worked on TV until she was about seven! She had no idea until she saw me once and said, 'There's my mum!' She just thought I went to work on a Saturday because to them it is work. Of course they thoroughly enjoy it and they loved watching their dad on 'I'm A Celeb', they love 'Strictly' – but it is part of what we do and it doesn't define who we are to them. We're just mum and dad."