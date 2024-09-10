Peter Ash has issued a heartfelt goodbye to 'Coronation Street' fans, after he bowed out of the ITV soap on Monday night (09.09.24).

Peter Ash bows out of Coronation Street as Paul Foreman passes away

The 39-year-old actor's character Paul Foreman tragically passed away in an emotional episode this week after losing his battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), and Peter thanked fans for all their support since his cobbles debut in 2018.

In a video posted to Corrie's X page, he said: "So, my time on 'Corrie' has come to an end.

"I just want to say - thank you to everyone for the support you’ve given me over the years and with the storylines I’ve done. I really appreciate it.

"We’d be nothing without our fans, so thank you very much.

"I’ve had the time of my life filming 'Corrie'."

While Peter has enjoyed his time on 'Coronation Street', he is "excited" about what's next for him.

He added: "I’m going to miss everybody, but I’m excited to see what’s next [for me].

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everybody for watching."

In Monday night's 'Corrie', Paul was rushed to hospital, but his husband Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) couldn’t see his partner in the tragic moment of his death.

Peter was recently nominated for the Serial Drama Performance at the upcoming National Television Awards.

He will face stiff competition from 'Corrie' legend David Neilson (Coronation Street) as well as EastEnders pair Angela Wynter and Diane Parish, and Emmerdale's Eden Taylor-Draper.

In July, 'Coronation Street' aired an episode devoted to a day in the life of MND sufferer Paul, which was shown entirely from his perspective, with a voiceover from Peter.

The ep was dedicated to the memory of Rugby League legend Rob Burrow, who died from Motor Neurone Disease in June age 41.