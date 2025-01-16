Coleen Rooney thinks "the time is right" for her to do more work.

The 38-year-old star is married to ex-football player Wayne Rooney, and because their children, Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass six, are "now a bit older", they "don't depend" on her as much as they used to, so she is looking to explore more projects.

Speaking on Thursday's (16.01.25) 'This Morning', Coleen - who finished second in ITV1 reality show 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here' late last year - said: "I'm a mum, and that's my priority over everything - to make sure the kids are OK.

"I love being involved in everything that they do. I'm at whatever school fixture I can be at, I love it.

"But now they're all a bit older, they don't depend on me as much as they did when they were babies, so I feel like now the time is right for me to then start doing some more work again.

"I'm enjoying it.

"Obviously, the jungle was the big thing, and now I've got lots of other little projects on the go, and I'm really enjoying it."

Coleen revealed she had been asked by ‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses to go Down Under for many years, but always declined because the show didn't fit in with her schedule.

The star added: "Year after year I get asked.

"But, it's just never been the right time with the kids and stuff that's been going on in my life and then last year I just thought, 'Why not? Why not go?'

"The worst thing was knowing that I'd have no contact with the kids or Wayne or anyone."

When asked how she organised her family for the time she was away, Coleen said: "It was a major operation.

"It took months and months of planning and organising ... it took my mind off actually going in there.

"I think that's what hit hard when I actually was in there was I never stopped and thought that much about it before I actually went, because I was too busy organising everyone else's life for them while I was away.

"But no, I've got great support - family and friends around me, everyone helped."

Coleen also revealed Klay let slip to his school friends that his mum was going to be on the show, risking the wrath of ITV.

She said: "They were excited once they knew I was actually going in.

"But my 11-year-old came home from school one day and said, 'Everyone's asking me if you're going in the jungle,' so I said, 'What did you say?' thinking he had to be quiet.

"He said, 'I just said yeah, she is,' And I thought, 'Oh, ITV won't like that!' "