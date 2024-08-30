Tom Fletcher has admitted he takes too long to decide on the acts he wants to mentor on ‘The Voice’.

The McFly singer, 39, is sitting on the show’s new panel with bandmate Danny Jones, 38, in its first “double chair” combo, and says he often dithers about turning around his red chair as he sees his fellow musician also looking like he wants to hold fire.

He told The Sun about working with his bandmate on the show: “I don’t know about us bickering, but you become a bit more hesitant.

“There might be someone and I’m like, ‘They’re amazing, we’re gonna turn’. “And I look to Danny, and he’s just still kind of sitting still.

“And I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m wrong’.

“There’s so much that goes through your mind in the couple of minutes you have.”

Tom and Danny have spent two decades together and are on ‘The Voice’ panel with singers Sir Tom Jones, 84, Will.i.am, 49, and 42-year-old Leann Rimes.

The new series of the show – which has been going since 2012 – kicks off on ITV at 8pm on Saturday (31.08.24.)

This is its 13th series, with Emma Willis, 48, returning as host.

The acts will be competing to win a record contract with music giants EMI, £50,000 and a trip to Universal Orlando Resort.

Tom and Danny previously said about their new job: “To be making The Voice UK history as the first ever double chair combo is going to be epic and we’re both ready for the challenge.”

“And of course, we couldn't ask to be in greater company than our fellow ‘Voice’ family members Emma, Will, Sir Tom and LeAnn.

“Roll on the talent.”