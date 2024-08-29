Tommy Fury has endured a "heartbreaking" time since he split from Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy Fury has broken his silence

The 25-year-old star has taken to social media to acknowledge his pain and to hit back against the "false allegations" made about him in recent weeks.

Tommy - who met Molly-Mae on 'Love Island' in 2019 - said on Instagram: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking.

"The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."

Tommy posted his message shortly after Molly-Mae, 25, thanked fans for their support following her split from Tommy.

The blonde beauty - who has daughter Bambi, 19 months, with Tommy - said on Instagram: "Thank you for being the best online friends I could've ever wished for."

Molly-Mae actually announced their split via a social media post earlier this month.

The reality TV star admitted to being "extremely upset" as she confirmed her break-up from Tommy.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

"After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

"Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x. (sic)"