'The Traitors' bosses are reportedly set to introduce a new role to shake things up before the finale.

The Traitors 'set to introduce big twist'

The hit BBC game of bluff and deceit has just three episodes left of the current third series, with Claudia Winkleman promising a huge twist.

Last week, the 53-year-old host said: "Someone will win an extraordinary power that could turn the entire game on its head.”

During one scene in Friday's (17.01.25) episode, a bookshelf was shown including one titled 'The Seer', which is a character from the Werewolf party game 'The Traitors' is adapted from.

In the original game, The Seer gets to secretly find out one player's true identity.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Assigning one Faithful as The Seer could mean ripping the power from Charlotte and Minah’s hands and flip the entire game on its head.

"If one player is able to have a Traitor’s identity secretly confirmed, that would make all the difference at the final round table.

“All will be revealed tomorrow, but installing The Seer would be an amazing twist.”

With the third UK series almost done, Claudia recently addressed the idea of bosses launching a children's spinoff after the likes of 'Taskmaster' and 'MasterChef' introduced their own junior versions.

Asked if it was a possibility, she simply told Radio Times magazine: "It's a great show for grown-ups."

Although Claudia is staying tight lipped about the upcoming celebrity edition and which famous faces could take part, she revealed she hasn't warned off any of her famous friends.

She added: "I haven't vetoed anyone, but I think it would be hard if a great friend did it."

And the 'Strictly Come Dancing' host doesn't think she'd last in the castle if she was picked as a traitor.

Revealing her tactic, she quipped: "Say nothing. I would mess it up, though, within three minutes."