Claudia Winkleman has revealed 'The Traitors' team have a big "twist" for the new series.

Claudia Winkleman has given a hint of what to expect from The Traitors

The hit BBC game of bluff - which sees the Faithful contestants try to find the Traitors among them - will be back for a third season on New Year's Day (01.01.25), and its host has teased some exciting developments to keep things fresh.

She said: "The new contestants can watch previous series, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily help them…

"How can it? Every series has a whole new bunch of players, with different minds, and different interpretations of the game.

"And like any good murder mystery, the plot is always full of twists and turns. There’s one twist this year which will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seat."

The 52-year-old presenter is always "impressed by the way contestants play the game each year", and the new series "is no different".

However, she has refused to give away too many details about the upcoming season.

She teased: "I would love to tell you all about series three, but then I will get fired so I can tell you absolutely nothing.

"What I will tell you is that things are different this year.

"There are some really exciting things that have changed, which keeps everyone on the toes and feeds into the central premise of trust! I can’t wait for everyone to see."

Claudia did promise some changes to the missions, which contestants use to sound out their competition while earning money for the prize pot.

She added: "The missions in series three are really, really exciting. I love the missions and I really hope that people love them.

"They keep getting bigger and better, and this year have more stakes in the bigger picture of the game than ever before."

'The Traitors' series three is coming to BBC One and iPlayer from January 1, 2025.