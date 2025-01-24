The Traitors' Jake Brown didn't think he would make the final of the show "in a million years".

The Traitors' final five

The 28-year-old project manager aimed to make it past the first week, but he thinks his initial suspicions of Traitor Linda Rands played a big part in him progressing to the final five alongside Alexander Dragonetti, Francesca Rowan-Plowden, Charlotte Berman, and Leanne Quigley.

Asked if he thought he would make the finale, Jake replied: "Not in a million years. I thought I’d be lucky to get past the first week.

"It helps when you spot a Traitor early on.

"I knew I needed luck, but a lot of it is building friendships and relationships and there is also a bit of skill involved, finding Traitors and being good at Missions - but I didn’t expect to get this far so I’m pretty lucky."

Former soldier Leanne went into the show pretending to be a nail technician, and while she is surprised to have made the final five, she is also "proud" about keeping her job situation deceit up throughout the series.

Quizzed on how she feels to have made it so far in the BBC programme, she said: "Completely overwhelmed and it was so unexpected.

"I’m proud of myself that I haven’t slipped up on my job situation just yet and I’m just happy to be here!"

The show sees a group of players who are picked to be either a Traitor or a Faithful, who make up most of the contestants.

Each night, one player is axed in a roundtable banishment, when the Faithful aim to oust a Traitor.

But the Traitors then hit back by "murdering" a Faithful.

The game will end when all remaining players decide there are only Faithful left, but if one Traitor is lurking among them they will take the whole prize pot, which will be upwards of £75,000.

Charlotte is the only Traitor remaining in the game, after being recruited during the series.

However, she has been playing her own game of deception from the start - by putting on a Welsh accent.

But the star admitted she won't be doing that in any future TV shows she appears in.

Asked if she has learnt anything about herself during the series, she said: "I have learnt that if I ever do another TV show, I probably (read - most definitely!) won't do it with a fake Welsh accent.

"It has been exhausting, and I think I may have permanently rewired my brain. But perhaps it has paid off after all?!

"But seriously, behind the chatty facade I am quite a self-doubter and this whole experience has been something I'm truly proud of myself for.

"I've built genuine relationships with the other players and been able to show people my true self - even within a game of deception.

"I'm proud of my resilience when I've defended myself at the roundtable and really tried to play the game in its truest sense."

'The Traitors' concludes on Friday 24 January from 8.30pm on BBC One and iPlayer, followed by an extra special episode of 'The Traitors: Uncloaked' on iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Sounds.