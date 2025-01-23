'The Traitors' star Minah Shannon wishes she'd "thrown Charlotte Berman under the bus".

The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, eliminated another star this week

The 29-year-old call centre manager was the latest contestant to be banished from the BBC's game of deceit and bluff after fooling the Faithfuls for almost the entire competition, until Charlotte - who she recently recruited as a Traitor - turned on her in a dramatic round table on Wednesday (22.01.25) night's episode.

Speaking on 'The Traitors: Uncloaked' after her elimination, she said: "I think if I could go back, I would have thrown Charlotte under the bus.

"I should have put game-play mode on, and I think had I put any feelings and emotions aside, I may still have been there.

"I'm really sad. I'm kicking myself because as soon as the round table happened it was almost too late."

Although Minah was on fine form as a Traitor from the beginning - even helping eliminate her allies like Armani Gouveia and Linda Rands - she doesn't think she could have betrayed Charlotte.

She added: "Everything I did throughout this game was true to myself and right up to the end, I wouldn't have been myself if I'd thrown Charlotte under the bus.

"Is that worth risking my integrity for the sake of winning? I don't know!"

Minah pondered whether she'd got too "cock or complacent" as the game - which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman - went on, as she was certain someone would tell her if suspicions had arisen.

Meanwhile, she admitted she "actually only had a game plan as a Traitor", so she was fortunate to be chosen at the start of the show.

She explained: "My game plan going in was to be myself.

"I just knew the way I am with people, I make connections with people so easily without trying, that's just how I am.

"And I just thought what a perfect game plan, just be yourself, I don't have to pretend I'm Welsh or a Priest or a Nail Tech. I just need to be myself, it's going to work."