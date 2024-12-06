Tulisa Contostavlos flew home from Australia after her 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' stint due to "welfare reasons", and the star has dismissed reports of a "fall out" with her best friend.

Tulisa Contostavlos reveals real reason she left Australia after I'm A Celebrity stint

The N-Dubz singer was eliminated from the ITV show earlier this week and she then deleted any jungle-related posts shared on her Instagram account, and didn't appear on spin-off show 'I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked'.

Tulisa will also miss out on the finale, after she flew back to London this week, but insisted there is no issue between her and best pal Michelle McKenna.

Her spokesperson told The Sun newspaper: "There has been absolutely no fall out between Tulisa and her best friend Michelle.

"They haven't argued once since Tulisa left the jungle. Michelle in fact travelled back to London with Tulisa.

"This story has been completely fabricated and wasn't even sent to Tulisa's team for a chance to comment prior to publication.

"The decision for Tulisa to return home to the UK was agreed to by the production for welfare reasons."

Earlier this week, Tulisa explained her 'I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked' absence by revealing she was feeling "overwhelmed" following her jungle stint - and insisted she still has some "little demons".

Speaking on Instagram, she said: "I'm just doing a little video to clear a couple things up.

"Just so you know, when I came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all and then that evening my friends went to bed.

"But because it's been a while for me I can get overwhelmed quite easily.

"I just started to feel overwhelmed. I thought, ‘Do you know what, I really just need to take a bit of time for me and just chill.'

"You know, it's OK to feel a little bit overwhelmed. I've been out of the spotlight for a long time.

"I'm still trying to overcome those things. I've still got my little demons."