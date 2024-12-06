Tulisa Contostavlos will still appear on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' - in the 'Coming Out' episode.

Tulisa Contostavlos' surprise I'm A Celebrity return

The former campmate has flown home from Australia following her appearance in the ITV series, but she is expected to be part of the special post-season episode, which airs after the series and shows what the jungle stars got up to after being eliminated from camp.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "She will definitely feature on the show which is brilliant as she was such a loved campmate."

After exiting the show, the stars are interviewed by co-hosts Ant and Dec, and they then meet friends and family who have flown out to Australia to support them.

Afterwards, they head to the JW Marriott Hotel on the Gold Coast and meet the other 'I'm A Celebrity' stars who have been eliminated.

Camera crews are said to have filmed Tulisa in her car to the hotel, where she then met 'Loose Women' panellist Jane Moore and Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, who had departed the jungle before her.

Following her exit, Tulisa was interviewed on ITV show 'Lorraine', but she didn't take part in 'I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked', and after flying back to the UK she won't meet the other campmates who will be evicted ahead of Sunday night's (08.12.24) finale.

It has since been explained that Tulisa fled Australia for "welfare reasons", and she has admitted to feeling "overwhelmed" following her jungle exit.

That came after she deleted any reference to 'I'm A Celebrity' from her Instagram account following her departure.