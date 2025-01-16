Vanessa Feltz has undergone testing for the BRCA gene mutation.

Vanessa Feltz at an event for the NHS Jewish BRCA Testing Programme

The 62-year-old broadcaster's mum died of cancer after being diagnosed "too late" so she and her whole family have undergone screening to see if they are more at risk of contracting breast cancer and she has urged other people with Jewish heritage to take part in a testing initiative.

Speaking at a reception at the Manchester Art Gallery at an event organised by Jnetics and Chai Cancer Care in partnership with NHS England and held to raise awareness of the NHS Jewish BRCA Testing Programme, Vanessa said: “My whole family has had the test and for me as a grandmother it is extremely important that we have the knowledge and power to mitigate against any cancer risk. The gene mutation has a 50% chance of being passed on to children through either their mother or father.

"My mother passed away from cancer and she was diagnosed too late and this programme allows us to have the vital knowledge we need.”

The LBC presenter also stressed the fact the testing initiative "could save" someone's life.

She wrote on Instagram: "Are you aware of the NHS BRCA testing programme? If you have even one Jewish grandparent your risk is increased. If you know you have the BRCA gene fault you can help to manage your cancer risk and could save your life. Order your kit today."

Jewish genetic heritage increases the risk of having a BRCA gene fault or mutation, with one in 40 Ashkenazi Jews having a BRCA gene mutation, compared to one in 250 of the general UK population.

Both men and women can have a BRCA gene fault, and can pass these on, unknowingly, to their children. To date, over 25,000 saliva test kits have been delivered across the England and around 11,000 tests have now been processed, with 235 people (2.1%) testing positive with a BRCA gene mutation.

For more information about the testing programme, and access to a number of wider resources, visit www.jewishbrca.org.