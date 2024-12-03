Vicky McClure is reportedly joining the next series of 'The Masked Singer'

Vicky McClure is reportedly joining The Masked Singer judging panel for its next series

The 'Line of Duty' star is believed to be a "big fan" of the hit ITV1 show - which sees celebrities sing in head-to-toe costumes to hide their identity from the audience - and she is said to be sitting on the judging panel with Davina McCall, 57, and Jonathan Ross, 64, comedian Mo Gilligan, 36, and newbie Maya Jama, 30, who hosts ITV2's 'Love Island'.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Vicky might play a string of serious roles in dramas, but she’s actually a big fan of 'The Masked Singer' and jumped at the chance to spend a fun day among the madness.

“Fans will love it too after she inadvertently became involved in the 2021 series of sister show 'The Masked Dancer', when viewers were convinced she was Llama.

"She joked online about it back then, so was thrilled to have the chance to be legitimately in the loop this year. Vicky brings an actor’s eye to proceedings and really adds to the mix.”

Comedian Joel Dommett, 39, is understood to be returning to presenting duties, however singer Rita Ora, 34, will not be back as she took up a permanent judging position on the American version.

Guest judges have been featured, with Lorraine Kelly, 65, and Sir Lenny Henry, 66, stepping in when the 'For You' hitmaker was unavailable.

The source added: “Viewers loved the injection of different expertise each guest judge brought.

“So ITV decided to keep a fifth chair in the mix to include all manner of household names and help out the regular panellists.”

Maya - who is a "fan" of the programme - previously shared her excitement about being on the show and is going to bring her "A-game".

She said in a statement: "I’m such a 'Masked Singer' fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo – and of course working with Joel - is going to be so much fun!

"I can’t wait to figure out who’s underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings.

"I’ve watched the show for a long time, so I’m definitely bringing my A-game to the panel!"

ITV has commissioned a sixth and seventh run of the entertainment favourite while a new spin-off show 'The After Mask' will go behind the scenes in the competition.

The spin-off will be fronted by presenter and social media star Harriet Rose, and she will be sitting down with contestants after they have been unmasked to discuss their time on the show, with episodes airing on ITVX and YouTube.