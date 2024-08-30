Vinnie Jones hasn’t had a drink in 12 years.

The ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ actor, 59, recently starred as a loyal groundskeeper on a country estate in Netflix hit ‘The Gentlemen’, and said he is now so committed to clean living he stays away from sugar and hasn’t indulged his beloved habit of puffing on a cigar while he plays golf since 2022.

He told Metro: “I haven’t drunk alcohol for 12 years, I haven’t had a cigar on the golf course for two years, I stay away from all the sugars, although I see these young kids just given ice cream and candy – pure sugars.”

When asked if there was particular moment that made him give up booze, Vinnie added: “Plenty of moments, I can tell you, and they all f****** added up! It was just time.”

He added about how he kicked drinking: “If I put my mind to something, I do it. I went to four AA meetings and four meetings with a psychologist one-on-one and went, ‘That’s me. I’m done’.

“I didn’t want the rest of my life to be a hangover.”

Vinnie is returning for a new run of ‘The Gentlemen’, and added about his other projects and how the follow-up series happened: “I’m doing my documentary, then I’m doing a musical at Christmas, ‘Only Fools and Horses’.

“I rang Guy Ritchie and said, ‘What do you think?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I think it’s time.’”

Vinnie’s documentary will chart his life on his farm and is titled ‘Vinnie Jones: The Wild Life’.

He’s also now a heart health spokesman after his late wife Tanya had a heart transplant in her 20s and died from cancer at 53.

Vinnie is fronting a campaign telling the public to learn how to perform lifesaving CPR.

He said about the new Every Minute Matters drive with the British Heart Foundation: “I’m quite a professional at it because of Tanya. We lived with it for 25 years, the ups and downs and the scares and the total realism of it hanging over you.

“She’d get the all-clear and everything and you’d think, ‘That’s another year’.”