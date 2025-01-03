Vogue Williams and Luke Mabbott have been revealed as the new hosts of 'Renovation Rescue'.

Vogue Williams and Luke Mabbott have been revealed as the new hosts of Renovation Rescue

The Channel 4 show initially aired in the UK for the first time in 2024 with 'Loose Women' panellist Stacey Solomon at the helm, but now reality star Vogue, 39, and former 'Love Island' contestant Luke, 29, will be taking over for the new batch of episodes.

Vogue said: "I’ve done a lot of exciting projects in my career, but I am so delighted to be given the opportunity to roll up my sleeves and get stuck into the second series of this truly brilliant show. Home renovation is a huge passion of mine, and I am excited to put my degrees in Construction and Quantity Surveying to the test! I’m very happy to be joining forces with Luke - we get on like a house on fire and I think I’m gonna learn a lot of DIY skills from him."

Luke is also thrilled to be joining the series - which features a group of trade workers transforming a property in just a matter of days - and "can't wait" to play a part in changing the lives of others.

He said: "The fact that Channel 4 are putting their trust in me to be part of this series is just mind blowing to me, but I am so excited. I can’t wait to work with Vogue and help change the lives of people who need just a little bit of encouragement and some simple tips and tricks to make their dream project a reality.”

Clemency Green, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4 said: “We are thrilled that Renovation Rescue is returning to Channel 4. We’re really excited to bring Vogue Williams into the fold and it’s going to give viewers a chance to see her phenomenal talents and skills in a completely new light. Renovation Rescue is also providing us with an opportunity to nurture exciting new talent such as Luke. I know for a fact that they will both bring their unique, warm and most importantly, authentic flare to the format and I can’t wait to see how the pair shine on screen.”

Sarah Lazenby, Executive Vice President for Hello Sunshine Unscripted UK said: “We are delighted to build on the success of our global hit Renovation Rescue with this recommission and cannot wait to showcase Vogue and Luke’s expert talents and infectious on-screen chemistry in the new series. They are a DIY dream team who exude warmth and humour, and I cannot wait to see how they use their combined skill and passion to help others rebuild their dream homes.”

Applications for the second series of 'Renovation Rescue' are now open, with hopefuls encouraged to email [email protected]