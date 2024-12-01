Wayne Rooney shocked wife Coleen Rooney with his 'petrol station' proposal

Coleen Rooney has revealed husband Wayne Rooney proposed to her at a petrol station.

The 38-year-old WAG agreed to wed the 39-year-old former England captain - with whom she has sons Kai, 15, Klay, 12, Kit, eight, and Cass, six - when she was just 17 and he was 18, and during Sunday night's (01.12.24) episode of ITV's 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Coleen revealed the far from glamorous location of Wayne's proposal and that they celebrated at home with a cheap "corned beef hash" dinner.

She told her campmates after the Letters From Home Challenge: "I knew it was gonna happen, but I definitely didn’t know it was gonna be in a petrol station, but I’m glad we didn’t do it in a restaurant to be honest with you.

"We were only young, so we went back and had corned beef hash instead!"

During her time on the show, Coleen has opened up about her 16-year marriage to the Plymouth Argyle head coach.

Speaking with campmate Oti Mabuse, she revealed the couple are in a good place now despite lots of rocky moments over the years.

She said: "It has been difficult, we're happy now, after all those years … we're a team ... All he wanted to do was play football, he struggled with the fame side of it, he hated that.

"If he could've just played football and had none of the fame I think he would've been happier within life ... He's made mistakes along the way, but from 16, obviously you're going to, that's life."

Coleen said being thrust into the spotlight at a young age forced them both to grow up quickly.

She added: "We felt older, because we had to grow up quick, because we were living in the public eye."

Coleen also admitted she feels like the public wanted her to dump Wayne after he was accused of cheating on her but she insists there's still a lot of love between them.

She explained: "Since the first mistake he's made, that's been in the public, people have not forgiven.

"When things have happened the public have wanted it to just go oh, split, you know, that's it - split them up. But the fact is, there's always been love still there."