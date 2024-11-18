Wayne Rooney "can't wait" to watch his wife Coleen Rooney on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have been married since 2008

The 39-year-old sports legend has taken to social media to voice his support for Coleen, 38, after she began her journey on the ITV show.

Wayne - who has Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six, with the TV star - wrote on Instagram: "Good luck to our mum who’s in the jungle for @imacelebrity. We’re missing you already but can’t wait to watch (you do some trials [winking emoji] ) and for people to see what you’re all about. The best. We love you [heart emoji] @coleen_rooney (sic)"

Coleen recently revealed that she was looking forward to the "challenge" of appearing on 'I'm a Celebrity'.

The TV star - who has been married to Wayne since 2008 - suggested that she's committed herself to the ITV show at the perfect moment in her life.

Before entering the jungle, Coleen said: "Over the years, there have been different things going on in my life and also, my children have been really young.

"But they are at an age now where I can go away for this length of time. I also feel it’s time to have a challenge for me and do something different."

Coleen is convinced that the challenge will ultimately prove to be "good" for her.

She said: "It has taken many, many years but I’m finally doing it. And I have always said if I was going to do one - then it would be this show. I think it will be good for me."