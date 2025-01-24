Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown have won 'The Traitors'.

The Traitors aired its grand finale on Friday night

The 28-year-old former solider and project manager Jake, also 28, became the last two contestants during the final and had fought off competition from 23 others all vying to win up to £100,000 in the famous castle as part of the intense psychological BBC game show.

The pair were both Faiththfuls, meaning that they will share the £94,600 prize pot and walk away with £47, 300 each.

Jake told host Claudia Winkleman immediately after his win on Friday (24.01.25) night's episode: "I can't feel...I feel like my body is about to collapse. I'm just so happy."

Leanne admitted through tears that she was "so happy" but after telling her co-stars that she was a beautician in a salon, she revealed the truth to her fellow winner about her career.

She said: "I'm not going back to the salon...I've never touched a set of nails in my whole life. For the past 12 years, I've served as a soldier in the British Army!"

Jake replied: "Are you joking?!! You're the strongest person here!"

Leanne also claimed that it had been "so stressful" getting through the series but has had an "amazing" time despite it all.

She said: "It's been so so, hard, so stressful. But what an amazing experience, I never win anything!"

Earlier in the final episode, Leanne and Jake had banished Traitor Charlotte Berman, 32, from the castle before doing the same to Faithfuls Alexander Dragonetti, 38, and Francesca Rowan-Plowden, 44, just before their victory.

Reflecting on how he wrongly believed the latter two were Traitors, Jake said: "I do feel bad for Frankie and Alexander, it's not nice that they missed out on the cash prize. But the game is a game, and I'm just glad that I was true to myself because that's what it is all about.

"You need to back yourself, be yourself and defend yourself when you need to."