Zara McDermott has doubled her money since her now-controversial ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ appearance.

The model, influencer and former ‘Love Island’ contestant, 27, has seen her wealth grow from £142,726 in 2022 to £309,913 last year, latest company accounts show.

Along with her ‘Strictly’ payday, she recently hosted BBC3’s ‘Ibiza: Secrets of the Party Island’ documentary and raked in money from a partnership with L’Oreal.

She’s also pocketing more cash from her Rise clothing range, which is stocked in Tesco.

Zara has recently hit headlines as her time on ‘Strictly’ has become mired in scandal.

She appeared in the BBC series in 2023, before reports emerged that she was “hit and kicked” while in rehearsals by the show’s now-axed 30-year-old professional dancer Graziano Di Prima.

Actress Amanda Abbington, 50, has also made complaints about the behaviour of her 33-year-old pro partner on the show, Giovanni Pernice.

Zara said in a statement to her millions of Instagram followers she had “wrestled with the fear of opening up'” about her alleged ‘Strictly’ ordeal as she was “scared” about “public backlash and of victim shaming”.

She added: “Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“After a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears.

“And when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.”

Professional dancer Giovanni has now been let go from the show following an ongoing investigation into his conduct and into ‘Strictly’, the findings of which are to be released soon.