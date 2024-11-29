Zoe Ball has been diagnosed with a jaw condition that gives her "awful headaches".

The radio host has revealed that she has TMJ - which stands for temporomandibular joint - and as a result, she suffers from tension headaches when she wakes up.

Writing on Instagram, Zoe said: "I have TMJ and wake most days with awful headaches from tension and jaw clenching."

Alongside the caption, Zoe shared a photo of her face before and after receiving a lymphatic drainage facial treatment.

Symptoms of TMJ include jaw, ear and temple pain, as well as headaches.

Meanwhile, Zoe is reportedly planning to go "back to her TV roots" after leaving BBC Radio 2.

The 54-year-old star announced her departure from the 'Breakfast Show' earlier this month - but Zoe remains keen to explore more presenting roles.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "The ‘life’s too short’ mantra she seems to be adopting doesn’t just extend to leaving the gruelling job of doing the Radio 2 'Breakfast Show', it now includes looking at going back to her TV roots.

“After all, she sees her contemporaries like Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daly, and Davina McCall appearing on prime-time shows.

"It seems there’s never been a better time to be a fifty-something woman in TV presenting, and Zoe already brings with her a huge following.”

Zoe previously explained that she was quitting Radio 2 in order to "focus on family".

She told her listeners: "It’s been a privilege. I think the world of you listeners and I’m grateful to my bosses here for their support, especially this year.

"Huge thanks go to my awesome team on the show, Tina, Mike and Richie, and of course our listeners, with whom I’ve shared some of life’s highs and lows, the good, the bad and the daft times.

"My last show will be on Friday December 20, just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans."