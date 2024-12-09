Many Brits do mobile banking after a sizzling romp.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, a poll - in which 2,000 UK adults took part - found that seven per cent unwind after sex by looking at their account to see what their cash balance is.

Researchers at Lloyds Bank found that those aged 16-26 are the most likely age range to do it - with 12 per cent confessing to doing so.

Only nine per cent of 27-42-year-olds and five per cent of those aged 43-58 will have a little browse after getting hot in the bedroom - but only one per cent of those over 59 go straight to their mobile banking app.