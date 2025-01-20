Brits are soaking their Full English breakfasts with gravy.

Brits are putting gravy on their fry-ups

One in 10 pour the roast dinner staple over their eggs, sausages and bacon, while just seven per cent opt for the classic brown sauce.

The survey by Best Western Hotels also discovered that six per cent eat their fry-up while sitting on the toilet.

Ketchup remained the most popular sauce for a full English, but some voted sweet chilli and horseradish second - with 14 per cent enjoying it.

Mayo came in at number three, while gravy took the fourth spot.

The survey also found that a quarter of Brits have the famous breakfast seven days a week and 41 per cent have it at least once during the same period.

The hotel chain's boss Tim Rumney said: "Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day, and we believe everyone deserves an experience as unique as they are - even if we can't guarantee a gravy boat at breakfast."