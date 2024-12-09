Astronauts are banned from eating Brussels sprouts due to flammable farts.

Brussels sprouts are banned for astronauts

The Christmas dinner staple is known for triggering bottom burps and fears they could cause a blast in the tiny capsule in space has left them being removed from their plate.

Maddie Moate, technology expert and TV presenter, told the Daily Star newspaper: "Sprouts have a tendency to make us quite gassy.

"You wouldn't want a crew of astronauts feeling uncomfortable because farts are flammable.

"So, the astronauts are forbidden from eating sprouts."

Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino told Gizmodo: "As far as farting, sometimes your diet isn’t the way it should be.

"You’re a little stuffed up, you might not be able to go to the bathroom, and it leads to more gas.

"But farts can kind of hang out.

"The nice thing to do is to go to the restroom where there’s more ventilation to take the odour away.

"Probably similar to the way it happens on Earth, if you have to do it, either you do it in private or get people mad at you.

"That’s the kind of thing that can lead to crew disharmony."