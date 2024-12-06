Christmas makes people go bald.

A study has warned that Yuletide excesses such as staying up too late and eating too many mince pies all contribute to hair loss.

The digital health platform Hims says that many chaps are unaware that their habits during the festive period can impact on their luscious locks.

Dr. Sara Perkins, a dermatology and hair health specialist, said: "Festive feasting on a high-sugar diet and one low in essential nutrients can deprive hair follicles of the vital nourishment they need.

"This leads to weakened hair strands and hair loss."

She continued: "Excessive alcohol consumption during the festive season can cause issues, such as nutritional deficiencies or hormonal issues which can thin out our hair.

"On top of that, a disrupted sleep pattern during the holidays from late-night gatherings can impact hair health."