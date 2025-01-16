Aliens could invade Earth if the International Space Station is destroyed.

An alien invasion is possible should the International Space Station be destroyed

The 356-foot (end-to-end) capsule, which orbits the Earth 16 times a day at speeds of about 17,500 miles per hour, has allowed human access since 2000.

However, it is now considered to be past its shelf-life and is set to be decommissioned by NASA before plummeting into the Pacific Ocean in 2031.

Rather than replacing the space station - that was assembled and is maintained in low Earth orbit by the US, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada - NASA is looking to allow private firms to put their own space stations up there, which experts think will put the protection of Earth at risk.

Dylan Taylor, from Voyager Space Holdings, said: "[It] will end politic-free cooperation between crews from 20 nations.

"There is no going back. It has helped produce critical security technology here on Earth!"