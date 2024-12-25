Dog owners have been warned not to feed Christmas dinner morsels to their pooches.

Vet charity PDSA says it is easy to overindulge man's best friend during the festive period as just four pigs in blankets is the canine equivalent of a full Christmas meal.

This could lead to serious health problems for the animals down the line.

PDSA Vet Nurse Gemma Renwick said: "Showing love to your pets doesn't have to mean sharing your plate with them.

"Many popular festive treats have shocking calorie equivalents for our pets, making overfeeding furry family members a big risk - and one that can lead to serious health problems including weight gain.

"Additionally, pets can often develop vomiting or diarrhoea if their diet changes suddenly, so it's best to stick to their normal food and regular mealtimes as much as possible.

"Even for humans, the number of calories in a whole Christmas dinner can quickly add up - so it's important to consider how the smallest of table scraps can translate into excessive calories for our pets."