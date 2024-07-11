Eating dark chocolate halves the risk of gum disease.

Dark chocolate reduces the risk of gum disease

Researchers are convinced that antioxidants from the cocoa beans could be behind the reduction in the disease risk.

Cheese (54 per cent), rice (58 per cent) and unsalted peanuts (71 per cent) are also connected to a lower chance of developing the disease but filtered coffee (42 per cent) and low-calorie drinks (57 per cent) have the opposite effect.

It is suspected that the additives in the drinks could be a factor in the increased danger.

The study by Chongqing Medical University in China said: "Our findings suggest the potential of personalised diets."

Various studies have championed the health benefits of dark chocolate and it has been documented how the sweet treat can be beneficial for heart health.

Jason Vishnefske from Santa Barbara Chocolate told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "The antioxidants in dark chocolate are thought to prevent oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which contribute to heart issues."