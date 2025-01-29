A retired military officer has claimed he was abducted by an angry alien.

Whistleblower Lt Col John Blitch was told by a "7ft tall praying mantis looking being" that his body "is just a machine that your soul occupies for this lifetime", and that they were trying to help him and not cause any physical pain.

He went on to claim that "there was this image that put in and it was terrifying".

Blitch- who was "terrified, frozen, paralysed on the bed" as the creature stood over him - told News Nation's Ross Coulthart: "His mandibles that were kind of behind a casing or shell opened up, and he starts grabbing chunks of my cheek and he's ripping it. And there's blood spattering on the wall.

"And I'm feeling the tug, and I'm feeling this flesh. And the whole time he is conveying to me: 'See we can't get your soul. We can do a lot of damage to your body if we want to. We don't. We're trying to help you. But this is how bad it could get. So stop squiggling around and let us get this done'."

The military man added that there was no real damage to his cheek, but he could feel the "tugging and had the visual".