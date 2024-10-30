Playing golf and walking the dog extends the lives of dementia sufferers.

Playing golf is beneficial for dementia sufferers

A recent study looked at health data from more than 60,000 adults with an average age of 74 who had all been diagnosed with the condition and it was found that those who exercised for at least 20 minutes three times a week were 30 per cent less likely to die over a four-year period.

This applies to all forms of exercise including light activities such as walking in the park or more strenuous workouts such as cycling.

The study – conducted by researchers from the Korea University College of Medicine – underlines the importance of a person maintaining a regular exercise regime after being diagnosed with dementia.

The experts wrote: "Our results suggest even a small amount of physical activity could be beneficial in decreasing the risk of mortality in patients with dementia.

"This study is important because it suggests that even busy people can gain cognitive health benefits from taking part in one or two sessions of sport and exercise per week."