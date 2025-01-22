Common drugs could lower the risk of getting dementia.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of Exeter have found that antibiotics, some vaccines, antivirals, and anti-inflammatory drugs are linked to lowering the chances of getting the illness - which causes the loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other cognitive abilities.

The data examined more than 130 million people and supports the belief that viral or bacterial infections could cause dementia.

However, antipsychotics, antihypertensives, drugs for diabetes and some antidepressants could cause an increased risk of the disease.

Dr. Ben Underwood, from the University of Cambridge, said: "We urgently need new treatments to slow the progress of dementia, if not to prevent it.

"If we can find drugs that are already licensed for other conditions, then we can get them into trials and - crucially - may be able to make them available to patients much, much faster than we could do for an entirely new drug."