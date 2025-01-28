People could have babies with themselves via sperm and eggs grown in labs.

Lab-grown babies could soon become a reality

At a meeting with the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) board, scientists think the bizarre concept could become a reality "within as little as two years" due to the rapid progress being made.

It means one person could provide eggs and sperm by using in-vito gametes, which, according to HFEA, "[reprogramme] other cells, such as embryonic stem cells or skin cells, to become functional egg and sperm cells".

However, this could result in genetic disorders.

Frances Flinter, from King's College London, thinks it is "the complete extreme of incest".

He said: "And that is why it is so dangerous and why nobody would ever consider that to be a safe thing to do."