A lab-grown patch could be a lifeline for heart failure sufferers.

A patch could come to the aid of those suffering from heart failure

Scientists have used stem cells and turned them into heart muscles and when they grow together, it creates patches that are 10cm by 5cm.

These can be pumped on their own in laboratories, and two of the patches can be put onto the heart to make it pump at a stronger rate.

They do not cause irregular heartbeats - which is a common side effect when heart muscle cells are injected into the heart.

The patches have been tested on rhesus macaques monkeys, and the results found that they are both safe and promising.

Professor James Leiper, director of research at the British Heart Foundation, said: "Further clinical trials in larger numbers of patients are needed to determine the effectiveness of the heart patch in humans.

"If these are positive, it could help to usher in a new era of heart failure treatment."