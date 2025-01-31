A huge asteroid could plummet to Earth and wreck Christmas in 2032.

The chunk of rock called 2024 YR4 - which has been dubbed the size of the London Eye - is zooming down at 38,000mph, and a crash landing is predicted for December 22, 2032.

Despite space geeks keeping a close eye on the asteroid - which poses the biggest risk from a collision ever recorded by the European Space Agency - there is only a 1.2 per cent chance of it impacting Earth.

The asteroid - which was spotted on Christmas Day (25.12.24) by a telescope at a Chile observatory - is moving away from our planet, but its orbit could bring it closer once again.

Gareth Collins, a professor of planetary science at Imperial College London, said: "At this stage, the best thing to do is continue tracking the asteroid for as long as possible so that we can predict its trajectory with more confidence."