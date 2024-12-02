The remains of a new long-necked dinosaur species have been discovered.

The creature - which is thought to have lived 73 million years ago - was found in more than 12,000 fossils that were collected since 2007 when works to install high-speed rail tracks on a line in Cuenca, Spain, were taking place.

The Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra's cervical, dorsal and caudal vertebrae, part of the pelvic girdle and parts of the limbs were discovered.

According to Dr. Pedro Mocho, research leader from the University of Lisbon, it is believed it would have been "around 15 metres long, so head to tail, it could have weighed around ten tonnes and been three metres high up to the shoulder".

He added: "Qunkasaura is a sauropod dinosaur that lived on the Iberian Peninsula in the Upper Cretaceous.

"We know that this dinosaur lived in Cuenca and died there.

"It probably belonged to a group at least spread across the Iberian Peninsula, and this one in particular belonged to a lineage that we believe had a distribution that had affinities with other sauropod dinosaurs from European and Asian territory."