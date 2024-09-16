The United States is no longer home to the best burger in the world.

The country that gave the world McDonald's and Burger King has been surprisingly usurped by a Spanish restaurant in the World's Best Burgers 2024 rankings.

Hundred Burgers in Valencia secured top spot in the "Michelin Guide for burgers" because of the quality of its beef that "melts in your mouth" and the "super crispy" bacon.

The restaurant's co-founder Alex Gonzalez told Infobae Spain: "For us, receiving this recognition is the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.

"We created the company with the aim of making a burger that would be a world reference and not even in our wildest dreams did we contemplate being chosen as the best burger in the world."

The restaurant's rise to the top is the culmination of a long-term plan by Gonzalez and co-founder Ezequiel Maldjian that saw them visit New York City in 2017 to taste the best 15 burgers in the Big Apple.