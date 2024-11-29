A man has won a record-breaking $412 million payout due to botched penis injections.

Jurors awarded the man in New Mexico - who is in his 70s and has not been named - the extraordinary sum in punitive and compensatory damages following the medical malpractice trial in Albuquerque.

In the case, NuMale Medical Center and company officials were accused of misdiagnosing the patient and treating him with "invasive erectile dysfunction shots" that resulted in permanent damage.

The man's lawyers say that the incident dates back to 2017 when he visited the clinic looking for help for fatigue and weight loss.

Attorney Lori Bencoe said: "It's a national record-setting case and it's righteous because I don't think there's any place for licensed professionals to be defrauding patients for money. That is a very egregious breach of their fiduciary duty.

"That's breach of trust and anytime someone is wearing a white coat, they shouldn't be allowed to do that."