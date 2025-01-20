The Moon could be a chunk of Earth.

The Moon could simply be a chunk of Earth

It has long been believed the lunar surface was formed from molten debris when the hypothetical body Theia hit Earth 4.5 billion years ago.

However, researchers from the University of Gottingen in Germany have now suggested it is made out of material from the Earth's mantle, which is the layer beneath the planet's crust where it can reach temperatures of 3,700 degrees Celsius.

It comes as the team drew comparisons of rocks from the Moon and Earth, which led them to believe that the satellite formed from the same material when Theia struck.

Professor Andreas Pack, lead author of the study, said: "One explanation is that Theia lost its rocky mantle in earlier collisions and then slammed into the early Earth like a metallic cannonball.

"If this were the case, Theia would be part of the Earth's core today, and the Moon would have formed from ejected material from the Earth's mantle.

"This would explain the similarity in the composition of the Earth and the Moon."