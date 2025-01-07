A tuna the size of a motorbike has sold for $1.3 million at auction in Japan.

The 276kg bluefin tuna was purchased for 207 million yen at the Toyosu Fish Market's prestigious New Year auction in Tokyo on Sunday (05.01.25).

Michelin-starred sushi restaurateurs the Onodera Group and wholesaler Yamayuki made the winning bid and the sum is the second highest ever paid at the market's first auction of the year - after the 333.6 million yen paid by restaurant owner Kiyoshi Kimura for a 278g bluefin in 2019.

The Onodera Group says that the tuna will be served at restaurants across the country.

Onodera official Shinji Nagao told reporters following the auction: "The first tuna is something meant to bring in good fortune.

"Our wish is that people will eat this and have a wonderful year."