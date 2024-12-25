A NASA astronaut claims to have spotted a pair of UFOs on a plane flight from Colorado to Houston.

Leroy Chiao claims to have seen two UFOs while he piloted his private plane

Leroy Chiao, 64, believes he saw something mysterious when he was piloting his private plane 1,000 miles across the United States when he became alerted to two 3ft-wide orbs that were moving at 9,000ft.

He added they went past within 20ft of him.

The former astronaut – who lived on board the International Space Station in 2004 – said it happened so quickly that there was no time for him to feel afraid.

He is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "It could've been a bad result if they had actually hit me.

"It happened so quick, there wasn't even a chance to get scared.

"I don't know what it was."