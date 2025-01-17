Parents do have favourite children.

Parents have children that they prefer

Experts at Brigham Young University in the US have revealed that parents prefer their daughters to their sons - even if they make out they love all their offspring equally.

The findings come from an in-depth analysis of 30 studies and projects on parental favouritism.

Researchers thought that mothers would prefer daughters and fathers their sons but found that both sexes showed slight favouritism towards girls.

It was also found that conscientious kids were more likely to be loved by their parents - possibly because they are easier to care for.

Dr. Alexander Jensen, who led the study, said: "The next time you're left wondering whether your sibling is the golden child, remember there is likely more going on behind the scenes than just a preference for the eldest or youngest.

"It might be about responsibility, temperament or just how easy or hard you are to deal with."