Scurvy has re-emerged in the 21st century thanks to poor diets.

A man was diagnosed with scurvy as he didn't eat fruit

The disease was common in those who travelled at sea hundreds of years ago but a new case study has revealed that a man was recently hospitalised in Australia with the illness.

Doctors detailed the case of a middle-aged man who arrived at a hospital in Perth with a mystery rash and bruising on his legs, with his condition deteriorating despite numerous blood tests and scans in an attempt to diagnose his problem.

It soon emerged that he barely ate any fruit and vegetables and survived primarily on processed foods - leading doctors to diagnose him with scurvy.

Dr. Andrew Dermawan, of the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, wrote in the journal BMJ Case Reports: "Scurvy is still seen as a disease of the past, especially in developed countries.

"However, sporadic cases of scurvy occur, especially in the elderly, patients with alcoholism and children with psychiatric or developmental problems.

"Scurvy is a re-emerging disease with the rising cost of living. It can present as early as a month after a vitamin C-deficient diet."